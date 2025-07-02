Alex Pereira allegedly targeting UFC return against retired Jon Jones

Alex Pereira has been out of action since March. Interestingly enough, as per insider info from a UFC Hall of Famer, 'Poatan's' next opponent could be the recently retired Jon Jones.

During his light heavyweight title reign, Pereira used to be one of the most active champions in the history of the promotion. However, after losing his title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, the Brazilian hasn't shown an urgency to lock in a rematch.

In fact, the Dagestani has been pestering and mocking him on social media every chance he gets, trying to expedite the rematch. Amid all this, 'Poatan' has been quiet and composed.

Now, as per Chael Sonnen, Pereira's UFC return might not be for the light heavyweight title rematch at all, but for a heavyweight debut, that too against the consensus MMA GOAT, who announced his retirement from the sport a few weeks ago.

In a recent segment uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen called back to a recent video of Pereira, where the KO artist weighed in at 243 pounds.

Check out Alex Pereira showing off his heavyweight frame below:

The former three-time UFC title challenger also claimed to know of information he received from an anonymous industry insider, saying:

"Wednesday of last week, Pereira put out a social media piece on something the kids call Instagram. And he just took a picture of himself on a scale, and then the number on the scale read 246 pounds. What story is he attempting to tell us?... He is attempting to let us know, 'I'm as big as the heavyweights'... [A person called and told me] The fight Alex Pereira is campaigning for at heavyweight is against Jon Jones... This person is very tied to Alex Pereira... This information is as accurate as it can be."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Alex Pereira below (4:19):

Chael Sonnen doubts whether UFC is interested in Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones

Even with Alex Pereira allegedly campaigning for a heavyweight clash against Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen doubts if the UFC has any incentive to make that fight.

While 'Bones' has been one of the most successful champions in the promotion's history, the 48-year-old Sonnen is skeptical whether Dana White and the UFC brass would find the New Yorker as a successful prospect in a contender role:

"I don't know where the appetite is at the UFC for Jon Jones, the contender. For Jon Jones, being in a Nate Diaz role. Where you could fight anybody, in any weight class, for any reason. Conor McGregor is in that same category."

'The American Gangster' also pointed out that the ever-present threat of Jones calling it a career at any moment might put the company in a disadvantageous position in the event 'Bones' decided to walk away with a win over Pereira.

