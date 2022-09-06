What is the meaning of Alex Pereira's nickname 'Poatan'?

UFC fighter Alex Pereira is referred to as 'Poatan'. While many fans wonder what the Brazilian's nickname means, the answer lies in the vicious knockouts that Pereira often scores.

According to Glory Kickboxing, 'Po' in his native language stands for hand whereas 'Atan' can be translated to something solid, or stone-like. Hence, the fighter's nickname can be translated to 'Stone Hand', and Pereira has marked the same with a tattoo of pebbles and rocks on his left hand.

Over the course of his combat sports career, Alex Pereira has been known for the power he has in his hands. His knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276 was a testament to it.

In a seven-fight fight professional MMA career, Pereira has won six bouts, out of which five have come via knockout.

Alex Pereira set to display his hidden weapons against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

ESPN MMA @espnmma Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title against Alex Pereira at #UFC281 in MSG Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title against Alex Pereira at #UFC281 in MSG 🗽 https://t.co/9bOC6AxT2A

Going into the main event of UFC 281, many fans believe the bout between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will be contested on the feet. More than a mixed martial arts contest, a huge section of fans look at it as a kickboxing fight.

Even though that is not strictly true, fans are not wrong in thinking so. Both Adesanya and Pereira are elite strikers and have faced each other twice in kickboxing. While Pereira won both these striking bouts, the Brazilian looks forward to showing off some hidden weapons of his arsenal at UFC 281.

During an interview, Alex Pereira was asked if his bout against Adesanya would be a stand-up affair. To his, Pereria replied via his translator and said:

"Well, I know how people think, but, you know, we should talk about MMA. And like I said before, there’s so many weapons that was kinda hidden in me that I’ve been able to explore and now present them throughout the game. I’m gonna fight MMA.”

Check out Alex Pereira's interview below:

This statement by Pereira massively increases the interest for his upcoming bout. While he has already proved his striking abilities, the world of mixed martial arts will look forward to seeing the Brazilian's grappling ability.

UFC 281 takes place on November 12, 2022, at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

