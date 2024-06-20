Why does Alex Pereira say 'chama'? Meaning behind the now-viral word

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has become known for his quiet demeanor, but one thing fans can't miss is his frequent use of the word "chama." This seemingly simple word has exploded in popularity, becoming Pereira's signature catchphrase.

Why does Alex Pereira say 'chama'?

For Portuguese speakers, "chama" can hold several meanings. It can translate to "flame" or “call" derived from the more formal "chamada."

However, Pereira uses "chama" in a slang context, similar to the English expressions "let's go" or "come on." This became clear during a backstage interaction with UFC 300 title challenger Jamahal Hill, where Pereira explained the term's meaning.

Check out Alex Pereira explaining the meaning of 'Chama' to Jamahal Hill in the video below:

Beyond his viral catchphrase, Pereira has proven himself a force to be reckoned with inside the octagon. He stepped up on short notice to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 300. The Brazilian repeated the feat at UFC 303 when he agreed to a rematch against Jiri Prochazka on just two weeks' notice and won by a second-round KO. In his last outing at UFC 307, Pereira secured a dominant fourth-round TKO win over Khalil Rountree Jr. after a competitive start.

Alex Pereira speaks about 'chama' becoming a popular phrase

Alex Pereira has become one of the most iconic fighters with a likable personality and a fan-friendly fighting style. The catchphrase 'chama' has also become one of the most iconic phrases in recent UFC history. Speaking to the members of MMA media heading into UFC 303, 'Poatan' shared his thoughts on the viral phrase:

"I am happy to be creating this, kind of, movement. I've been putting it on my shirts, I've been doing my stuff. To have people supporting me and saying 'chama' wherever I go, wearing the shirts and everything, It's very cool."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments here.

Subsequently 'chama' has also been picked up by several UFC fighters. Strawweight queen Zhang Weili, who competed alongside Pereira at UFC 300, was also seen using the term 'chama' several times while interacting with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Check out the video here.

UFC CEO Dana White also got aboard the 'chama' train when he used the phrase during a backstage interaction with Pereira. The duo exchanged pleasantries and White uttered the word before parting ways with the Brazilian.

Check out the video below:

