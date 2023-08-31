Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith take their unexpected beef to the next level with cold Twitter exchange

The beef between Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith has been taken to the next level following their latest cold Twitter exchange.

The two light heavyweights have been going at each other for the past week after Smith claimed that Pereira is not the same 'large, scary monster' that he was at middleweight. The Brazilian responded by taking shots at 'Lionheart' by seemingly calling him out for a Brazilian jiu-jitsu matchup.

Alex Pereira took to Twitter and shared a photoshopped image, captionining the post:

"Date: Whenever he has courage"

Anthony Smith, who recently secured a victory over Ryan Spann, replied to the tweet by saying:

"Send location."

While nothing seems certain at the moment, it would appear to be very unlikely that the two will compete in a submission grappling matchup anytime soon.

However, with the rivalry between the two heating up, they could very well end up fighting each other inside the octagon despite the fact that Alex Periera seems to be next in line to fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

Alex Pereira, Anthony Smith: 'Poatan' calls Smith a 'washed-up vet' who never amounted to anything

It's safe to say that Alex Pereira wasn't very pleased with what Anthony Smith had to say about his move up to the light heavyweight division. Despite the fact that Pereira was able to defeat former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz, Smith does not consider him a real threat.

Responding to the comments on his YouTube channel, Pereira fired back at Smith and called him a 'washed-up vet'. While suggesting that fighters who are doing well never seem to talk bad about him, 'Poatan' said:

"He’s just a bitter man. The only ones who speak badly about me are Anthony Smith types. Washed-up vets who never amounted to anything, who are still fighting, they’re in a really tight spot, or the guy who is still a nobody, but those who are already doing well, I don’t see them talking about me. It’s just the ones who are beneath me."

Check out Alex Pereira's response to Anthony Smith below (starting at the 6:20 mark):