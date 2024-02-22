Alex Pereira attributes his fame within MMA community and rise as UFC star to "lifestyle" and "dedication"

Alex Pereira has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the UFC, ever since he made his promotional debut back in November 2021.

'Poatan' has also enjoyed incredible success, having become a two-weight world champion in the promotion. He first captured the middleweight title from long-time foe Israel Adesanya in April of 2023 but didn't hold on to it for long, losing to Adesanya in their rematch.

After his loss to Adesanya, he moved up to 205 pounds, and eventually beat Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight strap. With his success inside the octagon coupled with a stoic personality that has resonated with fans worldwide, Alex Pereira has become a bonafide superstar within a very short timeframe.

He recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and explained what has led to his success. His words, when translated by his interpreter, were:

"First of all, because of the positive results that he (Pereira) has had, he's a very positive guy, he's always training, others see his lifestyle, his dedication, and he has positive results not just in the UFC, but throughout his career. He has very good moments as a fighter, that's the first thing that attracted the fans, plus everything else that goes around, together, so it's mainly because of that."

Jamahal Hill says that he will knock Alex Pereira out at UFC 300

Following UFC 298, Dana White announced that Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill will be the main event of UFC 300. The fight will see 'Poatan' putting his 205-pound strap on the line against Hill, who previously held the belt before vacating it due to injury.

Given the magnitude of the UFC 300 card in general, the fight is arguably the biggest fight of both men's careers. If the fight plays out on the feet, many expect 'Poatan' to have the advantage. Hill, however, recently took to social media to debunk that idea and said he believes he will knock Pereira out on fight night.

Hill said:

"I'm making a very assertive point, mark my words when I say this. I do not plan on taking him down and wrestling him. I plan on going in there a,d you all think he's this otherworldly guy because he did kickboxing and I didn't do kickboxing. This is a completely different sport, kickboxing is kickboxing, MMA is MMA. I've been doing MMA a long time, and when I do fight him, I will knock him out, standing. And when I do, I'm going to rub it in every single one of y'alls face."

