Alex Pereira clears stance on potential Oleksandr Usyk fight in the wake of Dana White's boxing announcement: "I was the one to show interest first"

Alex Pereira has shared his position on a potential boxing matchup with Oleksandr Usyk. Pereira stated his desire to face Usyk while expressing excitement over the newly formed boxing league led by Dana White.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, took to X, announcing his partnership with TKO Group Holdings for the creation of a new boxing promotion which will be headed by White and WWE president Nick Khan.

Pereira, who has previously stated his wish to box on numerous occasions, was ecstatic while responding to the news during the UFC 313 media day. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion asserted that he is open to facing Usyk in a boxing contest, but the final decision rests with the promotion, saying:

''I jumped with joy when I saw the announcement. Maybe September. Saudi Arabia. I was the first to show interest, and then Usyk showed interest. And now we have to see the interest of the organizations. I’ll be ready...I’m a very active fighter, last year was a very successful year...so I believe [I am the face of the UFC].''

Pereira added:

''A fight with Dricus [Du Plessis at 205 pounds] or Jon Jones at heavyweight, or boxing Usyk. These are things that are in my mind, and I think these three options are possible. It doesn’t depend on me, I don’t have that control. Whatever the UFC says I have to do, I’ll do.''

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (via Jed I. Goodman's X post):

Notably, in an interview with TNT Sports Boxing last month, Usyk discussed his future plans and hinted at a possible fight with Pereira, saying:

''First, whoever wins the next fight on 22nd February [between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker]. But next maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe, why not? Alex wants to."

Check out Oleksandr Usyk's comments below (0:53):

Dana White dismisses reports of the Alex Pereira vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight

Dana White, the head of the newly founded boxing promotion, has rejected the claims that Alex Pereira will face Oleksandr Usyk in a potential boxing matchup. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC CEO stated that he wanted fighters to stick with their sports, dismissing reports of a crossover bout.

He said:

''No, never. I’m sure there are guys that want to box, but I literally don’t want to see any of that. We’ll keep the boxers in boxing, and the MMA guys in MMA.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out the full podcast below:

