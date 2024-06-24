Alex Pereira dampens hopes for UFC middleweight trilogy with arch-nemesis Israel Adesanya: "I feel super motivated at light heavyweight"

Alex Pereira recently dampened hopes for a trilogy against Israel Adesanya, who he had a long and well documented rivalry with. The Brazilian doesn't appear to be interested in returning to 185 pounds as he believes there are plenty of other enticing options for him.

'Poatan' and 'Stylebender's careers have been intertwined as they began their rivalry in Glory Kickboxing and then rekindled it in the UFC. They have competed on four occasions in their combat sports career, and so it's understandable why the reigning light heavyweight champion might not be too keen on another bout.

MMA Orbit uploaded a photo featuring a quote from 'Poatan's conversation with Stake.com in which he sheds light on an MMA trilogy with the former middleweight champion. Pereira mentioned that he doesn't believe a return to 185 pounds is an option at this stage of his career, but provided a glimmer of hope by mentioning that it could be a possibility. He said:

"I wouldn't go back to middleweight to face Israel Adesanya. I don't even think I can make 185lbs anymore, plus I feel super motivated at light heavyweight. If there were talks about another match with him it would have to be at light heavyweight."

How many times did Alex Pereira defeat Israel Adesanya?

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have had an entertaining rivalry that has seen them compete in two different combat sports.

'Poatan' got the better of his arch rival in both their Glory Kickboxing bouts as he earned a unanimous decision in their 2016 encounter and a spectacular third round knockout win in their rematch. Pereira then transitioned into MMA and eventually earned a title shot against Adesanya at UFC 281, which saw him earn a fifth round TKO to capture the middleweight championship.

Adesanya would later avenge his loss as he earned a spectacular knockout win of his own at UFC 287 to regain the middleweight championship.

