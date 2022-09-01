"I used to drink almost 1 liter a day" - Alex Pereira details his struggle with alcoholism, says he was "ashamed" to open up until recently

Alex Pereira first walked into a kickboxing gym at the age of 21, a decision that turned his life around and saved him from the grip of alcoholism.

Per a Glory article by John O'Regan, the Brazilian quit school at the age of 12 and got himself a job at a tire shop, where the crew ran on a steady flow of iced cachaças - a Brazilian rum. At first repelled, Pereira was soon drinking a liter of the beverage every day by the age of 16, along with a few bottles of beer as well.

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA

- left school to work 10 hour days in a tire shop at age 12

- became an alcoholic

- started training kickboxing age 21

- turned pro after 25-3 (25 KO's) amateur career

- Battled alcoholism during first 4 years of his pro career

#UFC276 Alex Pereira.- left school to work 10 hour days in a tire shop at age 12- became an alcoholic- started training kickboxing age 21- turned pro after 25-3 (25 KO's) amateur career- Battled alcoholism during first 4 years of his pro career Alex Pereira.- left school to work 10 hour days in a tire shop at age 12- became an alcoholic- started training kickboxing age 21- turned pro after 25-3 (25 KO's) amateur career - Battled alcoholism during first 4 years of his pro career#UFC276

Alex Pereira recently spoke about the same on Fabricio Werdum's Nem Me Viu podcast:

"At that time when I was really lost, I used to drink almost one liter [of alcohol] a day. I had... kind of a ritual. Until 12 pm, I used to drink 3 cachaças [Brazilian drink]. At 10 am, at 11 am and another one at noon... I had no financial condition. I liked beer, but damn, I had no money."

Pereira went on to explain how he would sometimes take payments in the form of pre-paid drinks from his employers instead of actual money. He would also drink back-to-back, worrying that he wouldn't get to have another anytime soon.

Combat sports helped him tackle his struggle with alcoholism and overcome it enough to the point where he can talk about it on podcasts. However, the transition did not happen overnight:

"Until recently, I was kind of afraid, ashamed... But today, I see the need for it. Because, how many people are suffering from alcohol or drug problems? Not only directly, but also the family. So today, people have the opportunity to know where they can be saved. In sports. It doesn't matter if it's kickboxing, MMA, soccer, or whatever, you know?"

Watch Alex Pereira's video subtitled by Brazilian MMA Legends YouTube channel below:

When Alex Pereira first realized that his drinking problem was an addiction

Although 'Poatan' started training to help with this alcoholism, the addiction took its sweet time to leave his life.

Alex Pereira realized that he was addicted when he wanted to stop but could not. The Sao Paolo native would try to quit drinking but would only last a month or two at most, sometimes six. It was in his fourth attempt that he was able to successfully walk away, per a 2020 MMA Fighting interview:

"It was an addiction. We’re in that moment, drinking, and we say, 'I’ll stop when I want to.' I had that in my mind. I decided to stop, it was time to stop, but I couldn’t, and that’s when I realized it was ugly."

Pereira admitted that he still gets urges when he sees other people drinking. But he chooses to stay away since he believes he's incapable of stopping at one or two servings.

What keeps him on the right track is the fear of disappointing his family and losing everything he has accomplished so far, and is yet to achieve in his MMA career.

Alex Pereira is set to fight former kickboxing foe Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 for the UFC middleweight belt.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



He is looking HUGE ahead of his title fight with Israel Adesanya at



📸: Alex Pereira How on earth @AlexPereiraUFC makes 185lbs is beyond us!He is looking HUGE ahead of his title fight with Israel Adesanya at #UFC281 📸: Alex Pereira How on earth @AlexPereiraUFC makes 185lbs is beyond us! 😱He is looking HUGE ahead of his title fight with Israel Adesanya at #UFC281 🏆 📸: Alex Pereira https://t.co/4moSJGOpiP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew