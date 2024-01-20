Alex Pereira discusses his relationship with Sean Strickland, outlines one reason why they can't be "great friends" 

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently revealed how he got along with fellow UFC champion Sean Strickland and why the two couldn't be great friends.

The two have previously trained together even before they held their current championship belts. They have also been appreciative of each other's support.

In a recent interview with FULL SEND MMA, Pereira discussed the extent of his relationship with Strickland. He also believed that the two couldn't get along to their full potential due to the language barrier. Strickland cannot speak Portuguese, and Pereira is not fluent in English, although he has repeatedly stated that it is a work in progress.

'Poatan' said:

“I have a very good relationship with him. Cannot be a great friend because I think the English barrier blocks us a little bit. But he came, we trained together after our fights. I came here to support him, I think he gonna do good. I like him a lot.”

Alex Pereira and his ex-partner dispute the reason behind their split

Earlier this week, Alex Pereira revealed that he and his former partner, Merle Christine broke up because she was married to another man.

Christine hit back at 'Poatan' claiming that she had ended things in her previous relationship before getting together with the UFC champ. She also threatened to divulge further information surrounding their split on her Instagram stories.

"Hurt man are really trying to invent whatever. Obviously I was married in the past [Alex was too] but I got seperated before I started a relationship with Alex. You guys are so stupid to think I could move to the statss having a husband? Lol I broke up with Alex btw, and if I would start to speak about the reasons here it wouldn't end good guys."

Pereira responded by taking to his Instagram stories and mentioning that he had video proof of her attacking him.

"Merle thinks she can manipulate you. I've been talking to her ex-husband for a few days, and today, I know what she is capable of. This is a love conversation with two people, and on the same day and at the same time, she attacked me, thinking I was going to retaliate, but I'm not [going to throw a] tantrum about [her] doing this. I have a video of her attacking me as she didn't get what she wanted." [h/t: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

