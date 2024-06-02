Alex Pereira drops major update on next UFC title defense

It appears like Alex Pereira has found an opponent for his next title defense. This would be his second title defense after earning the light heavyweight title at UFC 295 last year.

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter recently revealed his conversation with Pereira. According to Bronsteter, Pereira informed him that his next opponent would likely be former UFC lightweight champion Jiri Prochazka. In addition, he stated that he would like to return to the octagon again in August, but he isn't sure which UFC event he would compete at.

Bronsteter took to X and made the announcement, writing:

''Spoke with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and he told me that it looks like his next opponent will be Jiri Prochazka. He wants to return in August, but does not know which event the UFC has targeted.''

Trending

Expand Tweet

Pereira and Prochazka previously met inside the octagon at UFC 295 last November for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Their clash took place at Madison Square Garden.

The two exciting light heavyweights gave excellent performances, with Pereira solidifying his status as the UFC's two-division champion in the process. The former UFC middleweight champion defeated Prochazka late in the second round of their main event pay-per-view match to become the first-ever UFC champion at both 185 and 205 pounds.

Both men won convincingly at UFC 300 on April 13. In the preliminary round, Prochazka prevailed via TKO against Alexander Rakic in the second round after a remarkable comeback. In the main event of the pay-per-view, Pereira successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title by knocking out Jamahal Hill in the first round.

Prochazka previously stated that he is ready to face Pereira again in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. So it would be intriguing to see how their second meeting goes, but there has been no official announcement.