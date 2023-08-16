Alex Pereira explains why he expects an easier fight against Jiri Prochazka than Jan Blachowicz

After defeating Jan Blachowicz via split decision at UFC 291, Alex Pereira appears to be in line to fight for the vacant light heavyweight title in his next bout. Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who vacated the belt after injuring his shoulder last year, will likely be his opponent. 'Poatan' recently revealed that he expects an easier bout against 'Denisa' than his light heavyweight debut.

Speaking to Laerte Viana in a translated interview, the No.3-ranked light heavyweight stated:

"I always analyze some things when I'm helping someone, in this case, helping Glover so I've already studied him, but when he was going to fight Glover. It's different now, the strategy. But I've seen some things there, and I'll tell you, it's a tough fight, but I think, and some people won't agree, but I think Jan is a tougher fight. Because he has that grappling game, and it makes it a bit harder for me, makes my striking less effective."

Pereira continued:

"I think it will be different with Jiri. I think he'll come to fight on the feet. I don't think he's the kind of guy who will come to grapple. Everyone says that everyone who fights me will want to take me down. He might do that, but I'm not believing it yet. He's a guy who will expose himself more, and I think it will be a dangerous fight, but I believe the matchup is better for me than against Jan."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Jiri Prochazka below (starting at the 1:47 mark):

While Prochazka is not known for his grappling, he was able to submit Glover Teixeira in the fifth round at UFC 275 to claim the light heavyweight title. He has not appeared in the octagon since the bout, however, after injuring his shoulder ahead of UFC 282.

Jiri Prochazka wants to face Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title

Jiri Prochazka was always in a position to return to a title fight after vacating the belt due to injury. While it initially seemed like he would face Jamahal Hill, 'Sweet Dreams' recently ruptured his Achilles tendon and also vacated the title. Instead, it appears as if 'Denisa' will face Alex Pereira, who defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight was asked if he believes he will face 'Poatan', responding:

"Yeah, sure. Not sure, but it's not confirmed yet from UFC, but that's the - my next fight will be the title so I think [against] Alex is a very good chance to show the world a good title fight and I'd like to see him [as an] opponent in my next fight."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on facing Alex Pereira below:

It is unclear when Prochazka will be cleared to return from injury. While the timeline was initially 12 to 18 months, he has hinted that he could make his return to the octagon later this year.