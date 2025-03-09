Alex Pereira fans take over after learning Magomed Ankalaev only narrowly outstruck 'Poatan' in three rounds: "The rematch should be next Saturday" 

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after witnessing the significant strikes statistics for the UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Many of them desired an immediate rematch between the two.

Ad

Ankalaev defeated Pereira via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 313, claiming the UFC light heavyweight gold in the process. However, the results of the fight bifurcated the MMA fanbase, with one half of the community picking Pereira as the rightful victor of the encounter.

The fight stayed an evenly matched affair from the initial seconds to the final bell, with both fighters having their own moments of success. In the end, all three judges scored second, third and fourth rounds in favor of Ankalaev, helping him claim Pereira's light heavyweight gold via unanimous decision.

Ad

Trending

However, a recent Instagram post from @espnmma showcased that Pereira left Ankalaev behind in terms of significant strikes landed in rounds one and three. It also exhibited Dana White's opinion about the fight. White opined that an immediate rematch might "possibly" be on the way.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

A large chunk of fans also voiced their opinion in favor of a rematch in the comments section of the post. A few such comments read:

"The rematch should be next Saturday"

"Run it back .. This one’s far from settled"

"They have robberies on the wrong fights bro"

"MMA scoring should punish failed takedowns and stalling."

Check out some more reactions:

Ad

Fan reactions to @espnmma's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Alex Pereira vowed to make adjustments to his game and return to the octagon soon

Alex Pereira accepted his loss against Magomed Ankalaev like an athlete of the highest order. The Brazilian also posted an Instagram video to detail his thoughts after losing his title to Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Ad

It showcased Pereira's vow to make a few adjustments to his reach and overall game. 'Poatan' was witnessed with his "people" and sons in it. The former light heavyweight champ also said he would be back in action soon. Pereira mentioned:

"Hello, everyone. Some marks but I’m good. Gonna rest a bit. I’ll be back like I have always done. This has happened sometimes, but I’m grateful for all your support… Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch and I’ll be back much better. You can count on it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.