Alex Pereira fires back at channel calling him a coward, questions their UFC knowledge in scathing post

Alex Pereira recently made his feelings known as he fired back at a channel for questioning his desire to compete. He put them on blast for their UFC knowledge and directed his followers to the video, so they can see for themselves.
Pereira lost his light heavyweight championship to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 and has since been linked to an immediate rematch, but a date has yet to be announced. The YouTube channel, swivel elbow, uploaded a video in which they insinuated in the title that 'Poatan' is fearful of accepting a rematch against Ankalaev because of what another loss will do to his reputation. The title read:
"It's getting ugly for 'Poatan'! Ankalaev challenges the Brazilian once again and former champion stays silent!"
The video clearly caught Pereira's attention as he posted a screenshot to his Instagram story along with a link to the video. He expressed his disappointment and mentioned that they only post videos to smear his image:
"Good thing this channel has almost no views, because it only talks sh*t and it seems that it doesn't follow the UFC, you'll understand these guys." [translated]
Check out Alex Pereira's Instagram story below:
Alex Pereira expressed interest in rematch with Magomed Ankalaev immediately after UFC 313 loss
Although the aforementioned YouTube channel accused Alex Pereira of being fearful of a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev, the Brazilian had actually expressed interest in one immediately after his UFC 313 loss.
Hours after his loss to Ankalaev, Pereira posted a video on his X account and mentioned that he plans to make necessary adjustments and pursue a rematch in hopes of regaining the light heavyweight championship. He wrote:
"That's it, life continues. Thank you to everyone, thank you to my team. [I'm] gonna make some adjustments for the rematch and I'll be back much better. You can count on it. All good everyone, never give up on your dreams. Chama."
Check out Alex Pereira's comments below: