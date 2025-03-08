Alex Pereira gets brutally honest with Nina-Marie Daniele about advice he'd give to his younger self: "Keep going!"

In the past few years, Alex Pereira has experienced an unprecedented rise and is now one of the UFC's top stars. Ahead of his high-stakes light heavyweight title fight at UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira shared the honest advice he'd give to his younger self with Nina-Marie Daniele.

'Poatan' is returning to the octagon from a successful campaign this past year, where he defended his title three times. The 37-year-old secured victories over the likes of Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Pereira sat with Daniele in a detailed interview where the pair talked about his upcoming fight and the stardom he has acquired in the sport. She asked him about advice he'd give to his younger self, to which 'Poatan' offered an honest reply by saying:

"I'll go back and tell him to not give up because you're gonna go to some higher moments, but now knowing that everything that happen so for him to keep going."

Check out Alex Pereira's response below (1:15):

Magomed Ankalaev confident of beating Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Alex Pereira has knocked out former champions to continue his dominance in the light heavyweight division. A striker armed with vicious leg kicks and powerful punches, Pereira keeps the fight on the feet and gradually picks his rivals apart.

Many fight experts and MMA fans consider his upcoming rival, Magomed Ankalaev, to be his toughest test in the division. The Dagestani is armed with decent striking and wrestling and is confident of overcoming Pereira.

While speaking to Daniel Cormier at the DC Check-in series, Ankalaev spoke about one of Pereira's recent fights and said:

"He is a very impressive fighter you know, he shows himself as quite aggressive and if you look at that last fight you were talking about when it comes to Rountree vs. Pereira. Rountree was winning, I mean we watched the fight, and Rountree seemed to be getting the advantage of him, he was getting them more, and it seems that he was doing really well until for some reason it looked like he started to be scared of receiving the punches from Pereira."

He continued:

"Pereira felt the blood in the water and he kinda pounced on him and he got him out of there. Until then it looked like Rountree gave him the worst fight of his life. So, it's gonna be very different for me, he's gonna see a whole different fighter, it's going to be a different night for Alex Pereira."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments on Alex Pereira below (6:49):

