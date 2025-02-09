Alex Pereira invites Israel Adesanya to train with him while attending UFC 312 together: "Let’s make this partnership happen"

MMA fans were astonished to see Alex Pereira sitting next to his former rival, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 312. The Brazilian star even extended an invitation to ‘The Last Stylebender’ to train together, emphasizing that they could learn a lot from each other.

Both Pereira and Adesanya were in attendance at UFC 312, where the reigning light heavyweight champion cornered Sean Strickland in his middleweight title fight against Dricus du Plessis. The event took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 8.

Before the main event, ‘Poatan’ was spotted sitting with Adesanya alongside his coach, Plinio Cruz. Recently, the Nigeria-born Kiwi shared a video of their conversation, which Championship Rounds later reshared on X.

In the clip, the reigning light heavyweight champion extended an invitation to the former two-time middleweight titleholder to train together, saying:

“Let’s get together, let’s make this partnership happen. I have a lot to show you and you have a lot to show me.”

Check out Alex Pereira’s comments below:

Adesanya has a long history with Pereira, having faced him four times in his career - twice in the UFC and twice before that in kickboxing. 'Poatan' holds three victories over Adesanya, but in their most recent fight, ‘The Last Stylebender’ emerged victorious.

Israel Adesanya calls Alex Pereira a 'blessing and a great challenge' in his career

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Israel Adesanya was asked about his thoughts on Alex Pereira. ‘The Last Stylebender’ praised 'Poatan’s dominance in the UFC and expressed gratitude for having such an opponent in his career. The Nigerian-born Kiwi said:

“God blessed me with a great opponent like Alex Pereira. He blessed me with a great challenge like that. And it's easy to say that now on this side, but f**k, you know, it takes a lot to take on that man and I always knew that we would have history, and I always knew I could best him. And I'm glad God blessed me with that challenge, to be able to rise to the occasion.”

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

