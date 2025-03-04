Alex Pereira issues ice-cold warning to Magomed Ankalaev in response to 25-minute wrestling challenge: "We all know how that’s going to go"

Alex Pereira has sent a chilling warning to Magomed Ankalaev after the Russian fighter claimed their UFC 313 title fight could be a 25-minute wrestling match. Ankalaev, known for his dominant grappling, recently criticized Pereira’s social media presence, mocking him for “dancing like a TikTok chick” instead of training.

In response, Pereira posted a video of himself wrestling barefoot in the snow with mentor Glover Teixeira. The Russian challenger poked Pereira again, saying:

"I hope you're ready to do this for 25 minutes."

When asked about Ankalaev’s comments, the Brazilian champion remained unfazed. Speaking to NY Post Sports, 'Poatan' said:

“I’m really excited about this fight. I think this is going to be a great experience, and I can make his words my own, as well. Let’s see if he can stand for 25 minutes. If he can’t grapple me for 25 minutes, then he’s going to have to stand up, and we all know how that’s going to go.”

Pereira acknowledged that grappling wasn’t always his strong suit but emphasized the improvements he’s made since moving to the U.S. and training with Teixeira:

“I didn’t focus a lot on grappling before I moved to the U.S. But I’ve been in the U.S. now for about four years training with Glover [Teixeira] and really focused on that and really dedicated to that. So, I think this is a fight that’s going to bring that out of me and make me show everyone what I’ve been doing with my grappling.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (1:06):

Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira’s $200,000 charity bet proposal

The UFC 313 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev could have carried a charitable wager, but Ankalaev declined the public bet based on his religious beliefs.

Pereira took to social media, challenging Ankalaev to put $200,000 on the line, with the winner donating to a charity of their choice:

"Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands."

Ankalaev explained why he wouldn’t take part, but ensured support in other ways after the fight.

"As a Muslim you know betting is forbidden in Islam, and also as a Muslim every year I have to give 2.5% of my wealth to charity this is one of the five pillars of Islam. Many kids around the world are in need and we can do things after the fight but we don’t have to publicize it."

He further added:

"Your manager and my manager have a good relationship and we can let them handle that, see you soon. Ramadan Mubarak."

