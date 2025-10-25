Alex Pereira makes bold proposal after Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest at UFC 321

Alex Pereira has reacted to the no-contest at UFC 321. Pereira also has a proposal for the UFC heavyweight division, and he wants to make it great again.Earlier tonight in the UFC 321 headliner, reigning UFC 265-pound kingpin Tom Aspinall entered the octagon to defend his undisputed strap for the first time against Ciryl Gane.However, the bout did not last long as Aspinall, after an accidental eye poke from Gane, was unable to continue. The bout was therefore declared a no-contest, and the Brit retained his title. As the heavyweight title headliner ended dramatically, the crowd at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi booed the outcome.Pereira, who was watching the fight on TV, also did not appear to be happy with how it ended. Sharing a video of himself nodding following the no-contest, he offered a solution for reviving the UFC heavyweight category. Using emojis, 'Poatan' alluded to a superfight between himself and Jon Jones on the UFC White House 2026 card. He posted on Instagram:&quot;Let's Make the heavyweight Division Great Again! 🗿x 🦴 = 🏠&quot;Check out Alex Pereira's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones retired from MMA earlier this year; however, he soon entered the testing pool to fight at the White House in 2026. However, UFC CEO Dana White hasn't supported 'Bones' and the latter's decision to be part of such an iconic card.'Poatan' has previously expressed a desire to fight Jones and also to move up to the heavyweight division.The Brazilian was dethroned earlier this year by Magomed Ankalaev, but he wasted no time and secured a Round 1 TKO victory in the rematch against Ankalaev last month at UFC 320. His next fight has not been announced.Currently, Pereira is recuperating from a fractured foot he sustained during the aforementioned rematch with Ankalaev.