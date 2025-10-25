  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Alex Pereira makes bold proposal after Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest at UFC 321

Alex Pereira makes bold proposal after Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest at UFC 321

By Subham
Modified Oct 25, 2025 22:18 GMT
Alex Pereira (left) makes bold proposal after Tom Aspinall (middle) vs. Ciryl Gane (right) ends in a no-contest at UFC 321. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira (left) makes bold proposal after Tom Aspinall (middle) vs. Ciryl Gane (right) ends in a no-contest at UFC 321. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira has reacted to the no-contest at UFC 321. Pereira also has a proposal for the UFC heavyweight division, and he wants to make it great again.

Ad

Earlier tonight in the UFC 321 headliner, reigning UFC 265-pound kingpin Tom Aspinall entered the octagon to defend his undisputed strap for the first time against Ciryl Gane.

However, the bout did not last long as Aspinall, after an accidental eye poke from Gane, was unable to continue. The bout was therefore declared a no-contest, and the Brit retained his title. As the heavyweight title headliner ended dramatically, the crowd at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi booed the outcome.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pereira, who was watching the fight on TV, also did not appear to be happy with how it ended. Sharing a video of himself nodding following the no-contest, he offered a solution for reviving the UFC heavyweight category. Using emojis, 'Poatan' alluded to a superfight between himself and Jon Jones on the UFC White House 2026 card. He posted on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Let's Make the heavyweight Division Great Again! 🗿x 🦴 = 🏠"
Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's post below:

Ad

Jones retired from MMA earlier this year; however, he soon entered the testing pool to fight at the White House in 2026. However, UFC CEO Dana White hasn't supported 'Bones' and the latter's decision to be part of such an iconic card.

'Poatan' has previously expressed a desire to fight Jones and also to move up to the heavyweight division.

The Brazilian was dethroned earlier this year by Magomed Ankalaev, but he wasted no time and secured a Round 1 TKO victory in the rematch against Ankalaev last month at UFC 320. His next fight has not been announced.

Currently, Pereira is recuperating from a fractured foot he sustained during the aforementioned rematch with Ankalaev.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications