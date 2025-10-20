Joe Rogan explains why Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira at the White House is the "biggest fight in human history"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on a potential super fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira, calling it the biggest fight in human history.'Poatan' is currently a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, while Jones announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year. However, following Donald Trump’s announcement of a UFC event at the White House, the former champion has expressed a desire to come out of retirement.While there have been various discussions about who Jones should face upon his return to the UFC, Rogan believes it should be Pereira at the White House event. Speaking on episode #2396 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator said:&quot;The big money fight is Alex [Pereira] and Jon Jones at the White House. Are you f**king kidding me? Catchweight. Make it 225. It doesn't have to be for a title. Make it the Baddest Mother F**ker upper edition. The Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight would probably be the biggest fight in human history. In MMA, as a matchup, you have the greatest of all time in Jon Jones and arguably the most destructive striker that's ever competed. No one is like that guy.&quot;Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):Alex Pereira explains the reason for wanting Jon Jones fightAlex Pereira has recaptured the light heavyweight title after defeating Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. Following his victory, he expressed a desire to move up to the heavyweight division to take on new challenges in his career.Despite having a strong friendship, 'Poatan' and Jon Jones have previously teased the idea of facing each other in the octagon. In a recent discussion on the Podcast Connect Cast, Pereira reignited the conversation and shared his reasons for wanting to fight Jones.&quot;I wanted to stay in my weight class, I cared about my health, etc. But I'm 38 now, and at the same time, I'm thinking about my career. I think that's the fight which needs to happen. Even Jon Jones was talking about this fight. That's what he said in his interview the other day, right? I think the same way he does. We're both big names. No matter what happens, nobody loses in this fight.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]