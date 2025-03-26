Alex Pereira makes feelings known after Magomed Ankalaev's coach accuses 'Poatan' of greasing: "Looking for an excuse"

Alex Pereira returned to the octagon earlier this month as he lost to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision at UFC 313, losing the light heavyweight title in the process. Following the bout, his opponent's coach accused him of greasing, making it harder to be taken down.

'Poatan' responded to those allegations by claiming that Ankalaev's coach was simply looking for an excuse for why his fighter failed all 12 takedown attempts. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight stated, via his translator and coach Plinio Cruz:

"I absolutely didn't put nothing on my body. The way that his coach is putting on, this sounds to me like he's trying to make an excuse - looking for an excuse - to justify the fact that he trained a guy to take me down, but the guy got stuffed [on] 12 of his takedown attempts.

"It's almost like you're in a company, you mess up and you don't do what you're supposed to do and then you try to make excuses to justify that. Absolutely nothing on my body."

He added:

"You've also got to ask his coach if we put oil or put vaseline on the mats too. Because that's why Ankalaev fell on his back. He got taken down like that."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Magomed Ankalaev's coaches accusations below:

While Pereira had plenty of success stuffing all 12 of Ankalaev's takedown attempts, the threat of wrestling appeared to play a role in the fight. 'Poatan' seemed worried about being taken down, leading his opponent to outstrike him on the feet.

Tom Aspinall weighs in on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira saw his reign as light heavyweight champion end when he faced Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

While some fans believed that 'Poatan' deserved to get his hand raised, Tom Aspinall saw things differently. Speaking to Jamal Niaz of BBC Sport, the No.1-ranked heavyweight stated:

"I think that Ankalaev just had him guessing a lot with I think Pereira's level on the ground. I don't know what level he's at, but I think he's still a bit wary of getting taken down.

"He definitely defended the takedown well, but me with an educated eye watching it, I don't think Ankalaev was really trying to take him down that much. I think he definitely tried a couple of times. I think ten or eleven takedown attempts, but I would say only two or three of them he went full blast."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalev below:

Aspinall believes Ankalaev was attempting to tire Pereira out with the grappling exchanges. He claimed that he was surprised by the number of people who believed 'Poatan' won the bout.

