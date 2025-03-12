Alex Pereira makes feelings known as he speaks out following UFC 313 loss, confident that there will be a rematch: "They’re talking about it already"

Alex Pereira returned to the octagon last weekend, as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, losing the light heavyweight title in the process. 'Poatan' recently spoke out about his loss, expressing that he is confident he will have an opportunity for a rematch.

Championship Rounds shared the comments from the former middle and light heavyweight champion, where he stated:

"Going back home, I think we did an excellent job. Not just this fight, we've been evolving a lot. In the team, one learning from the other. Everyone is happy. Of course, it's not a result I was expecting. I was very confident for this fight. I was good for the fight, trained a lot. I don't want to give excuses. I know there will be the rematch, they're talking about it already."

Pereira continued:

"Everything I did, the way the fight was, a lot of people contested there, had their doubts. I still haven't watched the fight, I'll watch the fight. I will have my opinion, we're in there, it's hard to say what happens. But I'll watch it from the outside and have my opinion. It's that, I'm very happy to be going back with my team. It's that I'm going to rest now, have some travels to do. As always, commitments. It's that, return to training soon. Adjust a few things, see where I can do better."

Check out Alex Pereira's full comments on his loss to Magomed Ankalaev below:

Ankalaev has also shared that negotiations for an immediate rematch are already underway. The new light heavyweight champion has expressed that he wants his first title defense to take place in Abu Dhabi, where the UFC typically travels in October.

Henry Cejudo questions if Alex Pereira's lifestyle caught up to him at UFC 313

Alex Pereira spent plenty of time traveling the world and promoting himself leading up to UFC 313. Henry Cejudo recently questioned if his commitments caught up to him while claiming that his pound-for-pound status could have been affected by not facing Magomed Ankalaev sooner.

X account @acdmma_ shared the comments made by Cejudo on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, posting:

"Pereira’s mouth was open like the majority of the damn fight. It had everything to do with maybe his lifestyle. Is he one of the GOAT light-heavyweights? Yeah, but the reason we never put him up in P4P is because he never fought the #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev.”

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Pereira appeared to look timid in the octagon due to the threat of Ankalaev's grappling. While he stuffed all 12 of his opponent's takedown attempts, the threat of his grappling appeared to neutralize him during the bout. 'Poatan' fell five spots to the No. 8 position in the pound-for-pound rankings.

