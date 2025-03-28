  • home icon
Alex Pereira questions MMA rules after Magomed Ankalaev loss at UFC 313: "They have to be there hurting"

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Mar 28, 2025 19:48 GMT
UFC 313: Pereira v Ankalaev - Source: Getty
Alex Pereira (left) questions MMA rules after Magomed Ankalaev (right) loss. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira expressed disappointment with MMA scoring rules and urged for necessary changes after suffering a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Pereira and Ankalaev squared off for the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The five-round back-and-forth battle went the distance, and the judges scored the bout (49–46, 48–47, 48–47) in favor of Ankalaev.

However, the decision was met with controversy, as many argued that Ankalaev simply held Pereira against the cage while ‘Poatan’ inflicted more damage and deserved the victory. Many believe he won the first, third, and fifth rounds, including Pereira himself.

Recently, speaking with Ariel Helwani, Pereira expressed frustration at the result and said:

“I think we should change these rules. If a person puts another person on the fence, they have to be there hurting. But he (Ankalaev) did nothing.”

Check out Alex Pereira’s comments below (via @acdmma_ on X):

Notably, Pereira and Ankalaev have both shown interest in a rematch in August. The light heavyweight champion revealed that he was offered the fight and agreed to it, stating that it's now up to the Brazilian star to accept.

Alex Pereira addresses injury and fight camp struggles after UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

In the above-mentioned interview, Alex Pereira addressed reports that he fought Magomed Ankalaev with an injured hand and norovirus.

Pereira confirmed that his hand was fine and described his fight camp for Ankalaev as the hardest due to various obstacles. However, he refused to make excuses for the loss, saying:

"I'm not trying to take credit from Ankalaev, many people have tried to do that kind of thing and I'm not this type of guy... My hand is fine, but it did affect a lot of things. I don't wanna use that as an excuse... One of the more complicated fight camps that has ever happened... I do not regret [fighting] because I've motivated a lot of people. Many times I pushed through things, I was able to overcome... Many times it worked, this time was not my moment."
Check out Alex Pereira’s comments below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
