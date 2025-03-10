Alex Pereira responds to ex-girlfriend Merle Christine's "Karma" remark about his title loss to Magomed Ankalaev after UFC 311

Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 drew mixed reactions from across the MMA world, but one of the most talked-about came from his ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine.

Following Pereira’s title defeat, Merle took to social media to mock him, writing, "No more chama…Karma."

Pereira and Merle had a public breakup last year after the fighter claimed he discovered she was married to another man while they were together. He addressed the situation on the Full Send MMA podcast, stating that he had completely "deleted" her from his life. Merle, who hosts the MMA podcast Fightology, denied the allegations, dismissing Pereira’s claims as fabricated.

In response to her latest remarks, Pereira fired back, suggesting she should stop mentioning him because her husband might get jealous. He wrote:

"I think she should stop mentioning my name cause her husband might get jealous, chama"

Check out Alex Pereira's response below:

After three title defenses in 2024, Pereira lost the UFC light heavyweight title to Ankalaev. The Brazilian struggled to generate his usual output and had trouble stringing combinations together.

Ankalaev, meanwhile, relied on a solid gameplan to disarm Pereira's power. He maintained his composure in the early exchanges when Pereira landed big shots on the lead leg. Ankalaev also managed to hurt Pereira in the closing moments of the second round and dominated crucial exchanges in the clinch work.

Michael Bisping reacts to Alex Pereira's performance at UFC 313

Alex Pereira fell short in his bid to secure the fourth successful UFC light heavyweight championship defense against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Ankalaev pressured Pereira throughout the fight, forcing him to fight off his back foot. In the second round, Ankalaev rocked Pereira with a powerful punch that proved to be a decisive moment in the fight.

The fight went the distance, and Ankalaev secured a unanimous decision victory through constant pressure and effective striking. Michael Bisping described Pereira’s performance as lacking urgency. Sharing his thoughts on the fight on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

“From Alex Pereira, it was just kind of a lazy performance. I didn’t see that real desire to want to win. Listen, Ankalaev was big; he was strong, he was good enough to compete on the feet, and of course, he had the takedown threat. Even though he didn’t get the takedown, the threat of the takedown, we always say, that was as good as getting the takedown because it opened up the strikes for him. It stopped Pereira from being overly aggressive... For the most part, he was backed up throughout 25 minutes."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (2:30):

