Alex Pereira has revealed his game plan for the upcoming fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. 'Poatan' is taking all facets of mixed martial arts under consideration ahead of the biggest fight of his multi-sport career.

Since making his debut against Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268, talks of him challenging Israel Adesanya for the middleweight throne have started brewing in the MMA community. The former two-division Glory kickboxing champion holds two victories over Adesanya on the kickboxing circuit, the second being the Nigerian-Kiwi's first and only knockout loss of his career.

Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.



The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.

Speaking in a recent interview with BT Sport about his strategic approach to the fight this weekend, Alex Pereira said:

"Well, I'm facing this as an MMA fight. Okay, we're going to spend a lot of time on out feet, but if it comes to the point where I've got to take him down, I will take him down."

Alex Pereira trains extensively at the Teixeira MMA & Fitness facility, spending a considerable amount of time learning the ropes from Glover Teixeira, the former UFC light heavyweight champion. It's beyond question that 'Poatan' must have familiarized himself in the grappling department training with Teixeira, a second-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu.

Glover Teixeira believes Israel Adesanya will shoot for the takedown against Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira expects to replicate the success that he had fighting Israel Adesanya in kickboxing when they lock horns in the main event of UFC 281. The Brazilian middleweight contender is absolutely convinced that the two losses, particularly the knockout, are etched deep in Adesanya's mind.

'Poatan', who trains at Glover Teixeira's MMA facility, is confident in his overall skills going into the biggest fight of his career.

While previewing the fight in a recent interview with All Access MMA, Teixeira stated that he envisions a finish by Pereira:

“I don’t see this fight going the distance. I see Alex closing the distance, getting the timing, getting his distance right, and Alex is a difficult fighter to go to a decision with. Alex will make him [Adesanya] fight, and that’s the problem. When you fight him, you’re getting touched by those hands. You’re going down.”

Furthermore, he stated that Adesanya might attempt a takedown:

"He might go for a shot. He might go for a takedown. But good luck with that. I think it’s going to be a standup brawl, and I see Alex beating him because he looks amazing.”

