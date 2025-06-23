Alex Pereira reveals UFC return timeline, Jon Jones' attorney slams the police, Islam Makhachev reveals new student: MMA News Roundup 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Alex Pereira is recharging in Brazil and eyeing a comeback this fall. Meanwhile, Jon Jones’ legal troubles take a sharp turn as his attorney blasts the police over what he calls a baseless investigation. And Islam Makhachev just revealed a real fighter who’s officially joined his infamous “2–3 years in Dagestan” training challenge. Let's break down all the stories:

Alex Pereira talks about potential timeline for return

After a non-stop run of high-stakes UFC fights, including a title reign and battles across two divisions, Alex Pereira has returned to Brazil to heal up and spend time with family. Fans were hoping to see him headline International Fight Week.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, Pereira opted out of that timeline, choosing full recovery over a rushed comeback. He hinted that October is the realistic target for his return, depending on how negotiations with the UFC unfold.

Trending

Speaking in an interview with 'The Schmo', he said:

"Well, right now, I took some time to recover my body, to heal. Go to Brazil right now to get a little big, spend some time with my family. We are in talks with the UFC... Maybe something in October."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (2:30):

Jon Jones’ lawyer slams “unwarranted” case, claims police are targeting him

Jon Jones’ legal saga continues, and his attorney has fired back hard. After news broke that Jones had been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly fleeing the scene of a February car accident, his attorney, Christopher Dodd, publicly criticized the investigation.

According to Dodd, the former UFC fighter wasn’t even driving the vehicle in question. He claims the woman involved falsely accused Jones in an attempt to dodge her arrest.

The lawyer also condemned the Albuquerque Police Department for allegedly overreaching by seeking Jones’ cell phone records for a misdemeanor-level incident. MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter brought his statement to light, which read:

"As Jon’s lawyer, I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department’s decision to charge him in this new case. In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one. Jon was not driving that night; he wasn’t in the car. It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it."

"Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon’s cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing. It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case. The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed.”

Check out the statement below:

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev welcomes undefeated Mexican fighter to Dagestan

Islam Makhachev’s “2–3 years in Dagestan” meme just turned serious. What began as a viral moment, when Makhachev joked with Daniel Cormier about sending his son to Dagestan to become an elite wrestler, has now materialized into action.

The UFC fighter recently introduced Brahyan Zurcher, an undefeated Mexican fighter with a 9-0 record in the PFL, as the first true student of his training philosophy. While Zurcher initially said he’s there for five weeks, Makhachev jokingly corrected him on video, stating "minimum 2–3 years.”

Zurcher is preparing for his UFC debut on September 13 at UFC Noche. He's training with Makhachev's team in an attempt to make a statement win on the monumental card.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.