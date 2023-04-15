Alex Pereira’s coach reminded Israel Adesanya of the score during UFC 287 official decision announcement

Despite Israel Adesanya's emphatic win against Alex Pereira at UFC 287, and finally finding redemption in his arc against 'Poatan', the world had to be reminded that the Brazilian fighter is still up 3-1, in their combined combat sports meetings.

While Bruce Buffer got done announcing 'Stylebender' as the winner by knockout, Fernely Feliz Sr., Alex Pereira's kickboxing coach, held up three fingers on one hand, and one on the other, which was the combined combat sports record of 'Poatan' and 'Izzy'.

Here's a picture from Lockroom MMA showing Feliz Sr. throwing up his hands:

Despite losing the bout and having his son mocked by the newly minted champion, Alex Pereira showed grace in defeat by acknowledging Israel Adesanya's win. Both fighters were seen talking and embracing after the bout in a display of wholesome sportsmanship.

Check out their interaction below:

Alex Pereira has since announced that he's moving up a weight class. It seemed like cutting to 185 pounds was a struggle for the Amazonian Tupi fighter, considering his frame. It only makes sense for him to move up a weight class and hopefully challenge divisional champion Jamahal Hill, especially since their budding rivalry has the potential to rake in big numbers.

"I hope everyone of you can feel this level of happiness just one time your lives" - Israel Adesanya on his emphatic UFC 287 win

Israel Adesanya had one of the most stand-out performances of his celebrated career at UFC 287. What looked like a finishing sequence on the part of 'Poatan' on 'Stylebender' in the second round, got turned into the ultimate counter-KO in UFC history.

While the first round was competitive, with Israel Adesanya pushing the action, Pereira pushed the action in the second round and backed 'Stylebender' into a familiar space. Against the cage, 'Poatan' threw looping hooks to the body and head before throwing a flying knee at his Kiwi counterpart.

What 'Poatan' didn't see coming was the lightning fast one-two combination that 'Izzy' threw, which knocked the Brazilian fighter off balance. What followed was a right hook to Alex Pereira's blindside and a short left upper-cut which floored 'Poatan', followed by a hammerfist from hell.

Here is what Israel Adesanya said post winning:

"I hope every one of you behind the screens or in this arena can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life. I hope all of you can feel how f*****g happy I am, just one time in your lives. But guess what, you'll never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something."

'Izzy' even tipped his hat to 'Poatan' saying:

"Alex is a great champion, no matter what. He lost the belt tonight but he will always be a champion. In his story, I'm the antagonist. In his story, I'm the bad guy. But tonight it's my story."

