Alex Pereira's Dricus du Plessis and Jon Jones fights compromised, says ex-UFC referee

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy voiced his opinion on the future of Alex Pereira in the octagon during his recent appearance on the WEIGHING IN podcast. The now-retired McCarthy is a veteran UFC referee who parted ways with the UFC back in 2018.

During his time at the organization, he reffed several mega fights like Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier II, Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping, and many more.

According to him, the Brazilian's potential fights against current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and current heavyweight champion Jon Jones are compromised after 'Poatan' suffered a loss against the newly crowned light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313:

"When Poatan lost to Ankalaev, you're gonna have to admit that there was a little bit of lusture that came off Alex Pereira. It's just the way it is with a loss".

As per McCarthy, losing the light-heavyweight strap to 'Big Ank' shattered the Brazilian's hopes of becoming a three-weight UFC champion as a fight with 'Bones' for the undisputed heavyweight championship is now highly unlikely. He further suggested that this also impacts the trajectory of du Plessis' career as a potential super fight with 'Poatan' either at 185 pounds or 205 pounds is also unlikely to happen now.

That being said, Mccarthy still did not completely rule out the possibility of du Plessis locking horns with Pereira at some point in the future, adding that:

"They're gonna have to rebuild him and then if he gets rebuilt and he gets those wins then yeah it's possible that it could happen".

Check out John McCarthy's comments below (1:37:19):

Dana White on board with the idea of granting an immediate rematch to Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira with a decision victory at UFC 313. It will now be interesting to see how the UFC proceeds to match up the double champion, especially with Dana White already on board with the idea of granting an immediate rematch to the Brazilian star.

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, White stated that a rematch for 'Poatan' is "probably" next when asked about the Brazilian's immediate future. This is great news for the fan favorite Pereira, who will be looking to get back to winning ways and reopen his doors for exciting match-ups against the likes of Jon Jones and Dricus du Plessis.

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:24):

