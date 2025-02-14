Alex Pereira's heavyweight dreams get the green light from UFC heavyweight legend: “He is a big strong guy” 

In a short span, Alex Pereira has already become a two-division champion in the UFC. Many believe Pereira has the chance to become the first three-division champion in the promotion.

The Brazilian has now gotten the endorsement of Stipe Miocic, the arguable GOAT of heavyweight MMA. Speaking to Helen Yee, the retired UFC legend shared positive news for the light heavyweight champion, saying:

"I think he [Alex Pereira] would do well [at heavyweight]. You know, he is a big strong guy. You know, he hits hard, kicks hard. I think he'd do well."

Check out Stipe Miocic's interview with Helen Yee below (9:50):

Pereira had won the middleweight title at UFC 281 against Israel Adesanya with a fifth-round knockout, though he lost in the rematch at UFC 287. In hindsight, the loss was a blessing in disguise as 'Poatan' moved up to light heavyweight where he is now the champion with three title defenses.

As of now, Anatoly Malykhin is the only fighter to hold titles in three divisions within a major MMA promotion. However, the 37-year-old recently lost his heavyweight championship to Oumar Kane at ONE 169.

Oleksandr Usyk calls out Alex Pereira

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has achieved nearly everything possible in the sport. As an amateur, he won European, World, and Olympic titles. In his professional career, Usyk became the undisputed champion in both light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

The 37-year-old has been open about fighting two more times before hanging up the gloves. In an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, Usyk revealed his primary interest is to fight the winner of the upcoming IBF title fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker.

As for the final fight of his professional career, Usyk expressed interest in a crossover boxing bout against Alex Pereira.

Check out Oleksandr Usyk's comments below:

“First, it’s who wins the next fight [Dubois vs. Parker] on February 22," Usyk said.

“Next, maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to [fight]," he added.

The crossover boxing between elite boxers and MMA fighters is not a first. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. had set the precedent, breaking several records along the way.

Since the one-off, UFC CEO Dana White has been against the idea of crossover boxing, evidenced by when he shut down Kamaru Usman's interest in fighting Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle.

However, White has made exceptions for the superstars in the sport, as in the McGregor scenario. Alex Pereira is now the most popular fighter, active in the UFC. As such, the chances of Pereira vs. Usyk are more than slim.

