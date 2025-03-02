Alex Pereira's "ready to kill post" has MMA community abuzz: "GOAT we will kill Ank"

Alex Pereira is braced up to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. With a few days remaining in the fight, Pereira posted a social media post, which evoked immediate fan reactions.

For a while now, Ankalaev has regularly attacked Pereira in his social media posts. This time around, the 37-year-old Brazilian posted his signature bald look, which he usually wears before his fights on X. He wrote:

"Ready to kill."

A fan reacted to Pereira's post by recognizing his dominance and wrote:

"GOAT we will kill ank."

Another fan sought assurance of a KO in Pereira's favor and wrote:

"Putting money on that ko so please get it done."

A fan replied by writing:

"You better be brother, DO NOT LOSE THE BELT NOW MAN PLEASE."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @AlexPereiraUFC's comments section

When Joe Rogan explained how prime Rampage Jackson would have performed against Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira's left hook and its devastating power are well-known in the MMA world. The reigning light heavyweight champion relies heavily on his leg kicks and mixes them up with his powerful punches to knock out his rivals.

Rampage Jackson appeared on episode 159 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show. The duo spoke on various facets of the fight game and at one point in their conversation, the famed UFC commentator mentioned Pereira's powerful punch.

Jackson quickly asked Rogan to make an honest assessment of how he would have done against Pereira in his prime. Rogan replied:

"You have very good wrestling skills. The difference is you're very strong, you were a very strong light heavyweight and had a very good wrestling skills. You know he hasn't fought anybody that's an elite wrestler yet. Let me think about who has he fought that could really wrestle. Prochazka is like a...he's got a crazy KO power, he's got good Karate skills and he did win by choking out Glover, so it's not like he doesn't have skills, but he's not some Daniel Cormier type dude."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Alex Pereira and Rampage Jackson below (00:24):

