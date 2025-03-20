Alex Pereira's three-word reaction to Magomed Ankalaev's fight tease hints that Dana White may have kept his word

Magomed Ankalaev claimed the UFC light heavyweight title with a dominant decision victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313. The fight showcased Ankalaev’s wrestling and striking control, while Pereira remained dangerous with his signature low kicks and power shots. Despite a strong final round from the Brazilian, all three judges scored the fight in Ankalaev’s favor.

Ad

Following the loss, Pereira wasted no time in pushing for a rematch. UFC President Dana White addressed the possibility, stating that while the fight did not unfold as expected, Ankalaev’s win was decisive. When asked about an immediate rematch, White simply responded:

"Probably."

Ankalaev later fueled speculation by calling out Pereira directly on social media:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Alex when you’re ready to go again. You deserve this."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He followed up recently with a post hinting at his next bout, writing:

"I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds, I don’t get paid by the hour."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pereira’s response was brief yet telling:

"Let’s go Ali [Abdelaziz]. Chama.”

Check out Alex Pereira's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

His three-word statement suggests negotiations may already be in motion, potentially setting up an explosive rematch soon.

Jamahal Hill analyzed Alex Pereira’s key to victory in potential Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Jamahal Hill has weighed in on a potential rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev following their UFC 313 main event. In an interview with Home of Fight, the former champion shared his thoughts on what Pereira needs to adjust to reclaim victory.

Ad

Hill emphasized that Pereira has the skills to win but must focus on conditioning:

“I think he can, he’s really capable of making the adjustments he needs to make to win that fight. He’s going to have to be locked into the gym to where he don’t get tired, going to have to up his cardio a lot because his output is going to have to go up. His output with the kicks…adding more kicks and working a lot more of having a higher volume with kicks in this fight will get it done. But we’ll see!”

Ad

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (14:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.