Alex Pereira's training for Magomed Ankalaev rematch has fans feeling optimistic: "Bro's preparing for war"

Alex Pereira is seemingly sharpening the edges that dulled in his first meeting against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Training footage released recently shows Pereira deep in work with former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.They traded short combinations before a wrestler shoots in to simulate Ankalaev's style. It is a focused drill, clearly built to prepare Pereira after Ankalaev controlled most of the action that night.Several fans reacted to the Instagram post, with one fan writing:&quot;Bro's preparing for war.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;This dude is gonna mop the floor with Ankalaev's head.&quot;&quot;We're all counting on you. Save the division.&quot;&quot;The legend says that in the rematch, Alex always arrives much stronger.&quot;&quot;Get back your title, Alex! Chamaaa!&quot;&quot;Please just don't focus only in defense this time, you can knock him out.&quot;The rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira is set for UFC 320 on October 4 in Las Vegas. It comes seven months after Ankalaev dethroned Pereira at UFC 313 by unanimous decision. The Brazilian didn't create many openings in that bout and struggled with Ankalaev's grappling pressure.Since then, Pereira has gone silent in the media and has been refining his skills in the gym. Many believe Pereira is preparing smarter this time, with a more measured camp focused on Ankalaev's strengths.Caio Borralho believes Alex Pereira wins the rematch against Magomed AnkalaevCaio Borralho has joined a growing number of fighters who believe Pereira can flip the script in the rematch. Borralho pointed to Pereira's intelligence and adaptability as key factors.He believes Pereira now understands Ankalaev's rhythm and has had enough time to structure a fight camp that attacks the gaps in his style. With more trust in his takedown defense, Pereira can afford to be bolder with his striking entries.Speaking in a recent interview with Helen Yee, Borralho said:"Ankalaev is a hard guy to fight because he's very intelligent, but I think this rematch will be mostly the same but Alex could pressure a little bit more. Because now Alex knows he can defend the takedowns... Snow he can risk more to bring pressure and find that knockout."