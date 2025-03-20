Alex Pereira shares hilarious six-word reaction to a viral clip of his fight with Marcelo Cruz

Alex Pereira transitioned to MMA in 2015 after a successful kickboxing career. He lost his first fight but recovered in his next showdown against Marcelo Cruz. The video clip of the bout is viral online and earned a reaction from Pereira.

'Poatan' locked horns with Marcelo Cruz at Jungle Fight 85 in 2016. He dispatched Cruz in the first round and won the fight by a KO. Pereira went on to join the UFC and reigned as a champion in two different weight classes.

The video from his fight with Cruz shows a young Pereira walking towards the cage while enacting his signature bow and arrow move. The footage caught the attention of Pereira and he posted it on his Instagram stories with a hilarious comment in Portuguese. He wrote:

"Quando eu tinha 47 anos 😂 [When I was 47 years old]"

[Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira's Instagram stories]

Jamahal Hill believes Alex Pereira can make necessary adjustments to beat Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch

Alex Pereira's entertaining championship reign in the light heavyweight division ended at UFC 313. Magomed Ankalaev outclassed him to secure a unanimous decision victory and walked away with the belt.

Jamahal Hill, who predicted Ankalaev to beat Pereira at UFC 313 has weighed in on a potential rematch between the duo. On the Home of Fight podcast, Hill elaborated on his assessment of Pereira and his ability to adjust in the fight to reclaim his throne against Ankalaev. He said:

"I think he can. I think he is very well capable of making the adjustments that he needs to make to win that fight, He's gonna have to be locked into a gym to where he don't get tired, like you know he's going to up his cardio a lot because his output is going to have to go up with the kicks and things that actually like you, those threats I believe ... adding more kicks and working a lot more and having a higher volume with his kicks in this fight would get it done for Alex."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on Alex Pereira below (14:18):

