Alex Pereira shares honest feelings about sister Aline Pereira's recent win at Karate Combat 52: "We know the risks" 

Alex Pereira was pleased with Aline Pereira's victory at Karate Combat 52. The former praised the organization for appreciating his sister, who has gone 2-0 since switching over from MMA.

Aline recently faced Amanda Torres in the co-main event of Karate Combat 52 in Miami, Florida. The 34-year-old dropped Torres with a devastating left hook before finishing the bout with ground-and-pound blows. Following the bout, the Brazilian ran to 'Poatan', who was there with his coach, Plinio Cruz, to celebrate her win.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira expressed his thoughts on his sister's knockout victory, saying:

''The feeling of a job well done, Karate Combat, what they are doing for her, they're taking care of her, we feel that she's appreciated.''

When asked about his feelings during Aline's fights, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion responded:

''A little bit [nervous], because we know the risks of being inside there. So I feel the risks the same way when I fight. But I know that she can control it and I know that she knows what to do when she' in there.''

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Pereira was also present during Aline's debut bout against Dee Begley at Karate Combat 50 in Salt Lake City last year, where she knocked out Begley in the opening round.

As for Pereira, he was named MMA Fighter of the Year after making three successful title defenses at UFC 300, UFC 303, and UFC 307 last year. 'Poatan' will defend his throne for the fourth time against Magomed Ankalaev in UFC 313's main event on March 8.

Alex Pereira slams journalist, alleges misleading reporting

Prior to the Amanda Torres fight at Karate Combat 52, Aline Pereira told MMA Fighting's journalist Guilherme Cruz that she has been working part-time to support herself and her son while seeking a career in combat sports. As such, Alex Pereira came under heavy criticism for failing to support his sister despite being a global superstar.

'Poatan' responded by criticizing the reporter on social media for attempting to mislead the public, writing:

''Bro you almost cut off the recording after my sister said she was working, if you had no evil you would have asked if I helped in any way... I will do an interview talking about it, at the best time and I will talk about your attitude to the interviewees and especially to my sister. You don't deserve to have this kind of work with this evil in creating discord and transmitting it to the good people.''

