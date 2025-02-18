Alex Pereira shocks fans with walk-around weight revelation and claim of "special method" for shedding pounds: "How did he ever make 185"

Alex Pereira's disclosure about his natural weight outside of fight camp has generated a wide variety of reactions from MMA fans worldwide. Many mocked Periera, citing him as a weight bully.

Ad

In a recent appearance on the Straight Talk with Mark Bouris podcast, Bouris asked Pereira how much he weighs, given his large stature. In response, 'Poatan' revealed that his natural is around 105 kgs (231 lbs). When asked about the process behind his weight cuts, the reigning UFC champion said:

''It takes me about 4 hours to lose 10kg, we have a special method.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the above post to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''How did he ever make 185''

Others commented:

''God for light heavy look at Islam 185 and fight at 155, or Ilia 175 and fight at 145''

''Rakic or Johnny Walker prolly the biggest and tallest light heavyweights cause i somewhere in a video where Rakic weighs like 240-245 off camp and theyre both taller than Alex. But Alex would kill them tho.''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @redcorner.mma on Instagram]

Pereira is set to headline UFC 313 in a title fight against Magomed Ankalaev on March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Alex Pereira reveals his favorite opponent

Alex Pereira turned the MMA world on its head when he took on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 281 in 2022, winning via fifth-round TKO. It was a highly anticipated clash as the two had previously fought twice when competing in kickboxing, with 'Poatan' winning both times. Adesanya then recaptured his title in their MMA rematch at UFC 287 in 2023.

Ad

In the same interview with Mark Bouris, Pereira named Adesanya as his favorite opponent, saying:

''I would say Israel Adesanya, because due to the history that we had. Moments of adversity, moments that I had to overcome. So I would say Israel Adesanya."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (24:53):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.