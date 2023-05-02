Alex Pereira continues to attempt to re-ignite his rivalry with Israel Adesanya after the pair appeared to bury the hatchet at UFC 287. The No.1-ranked middleweight recently claimed that his victories over his long-time rival hold more weight.

'Poatan' took to Twitter, stating:

"KO’d in Kick Boxing then helped into stretcher. Defeated in a decision. TKO’d in UFC. That’s more of a quality than 1 KO in UFC."

Pereira previously took to Twitter on Saturday to claim that him and Adesanya are the best, however, he is better, stating:

"We are the best. But I’m still better. Numbers don’t lie. 3:1."

Adesanya responded two days later, highlighting the fact that his opponent went to sleep:

"It’s Quality over quantity over here. 3-1, you can keep that. Whatever helps you SLEEP at night…☃️🧝🏻‍♀️⛸️🥶"

The rivalry between the two fighters appeared to be coming to an end following Israel Adesanya's UFC 287 knockout. 'The Last Stylebender' and Alex Pereira seemingly shared a moment of respect in which they discussed potentially training together as 'Poatan' seemed destined for a move to light heavyweight. While it is unclear if that remains the plan, the pair are back to trading words online.

Israel Adesanya claims he did Alex Pereira a favor by mocking his son

Following his UFC 287 knockout victory over Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya had one of the most memorable celebrations in UFC history. While 'The Last Stylebender' received plenty of criticism for taunting his opponent's son, Adesanya recently revealed that he believes he did both father and son a favor. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the middleweight champion stated:

"Guy knocked me out in his home country and then you see your kid doing that and you don't have the discipline to scold him and then again before 281, you're in your car and you're like, 'Look what my son did.' If you're not going to teach your kids manners and respect, I will. I did him a favor. I did that kid a favor. Now he has a life lesson that he can hold on to forever and just remember that. I'm glad I did it. F**k them kids."

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Israel Adesanya on mocking Alex Pereira's son: 'I did that kid a favor'

Adesanya alleged that Pereira should have disciplined his son and had him apologize. While his celebration was criticized, he has made it clear that he does not regret his actions.

