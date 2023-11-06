Alex Pereira talks revenge for Glover Teixeira ahead of UFC 295 light heavyweight title clash against Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira will look to etch his name in the history books when he fights Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight championship this Saturday at UFC 295.

'Poatan' will have a unique opportunity as he can avenge his coach and friend Glover Teixeira, who lost the light heavyweight title to Prochazka at UFC 275 last June.

While speaking to journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, the former middleweight champion mentioned that although avenging Teixeira is important, he will keep his emotions in check:

"I'm not going into this fight with mixed emotions about vengeance...But looking into the other side of being able to bring Glover [Teixeira's] belt back and put that back in the gym, that means a lot to me."

In addition to potentially avenging Glover Teixeira, Alex Pereira will have an opportunity to become a two-division UFC champion in his brief tenure with the promotion. He joined the promotion in 2021 and has since earned knockout wins over former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland and a split decision win over former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

It will be interesting to see whether Alex Pereira will be able to avenge Glover Teixeira's loss to Jiri Prochazka and bring the UFC light heavyweight championship back to their gym in Connecticut.

Alex Pereira announced as inductee into Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame

It has been a special week for Alex Pereira as he was recently announced as the third inductee into the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame.

The former UFC middleweight champion had a decorated career in Glory Kickboxing with a record of 33-7 that included 21 wins via knockout. He also experienced a great deal of success competing in Glory Kickboxing as he is a former middleweight and light heavyweight champion, something he will attempt to replicate in MMA when he fights Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.

'Poatan' shared his thoughts on his induction and spoke highly of experience at Glory Kickboxing, saying:

"I'm super happy to be this year's Glory Hall of Fame winner. My time at Glory was an important part to grow as a martial artist and as well as a person outside of the ring. Glory has been my home for many years and being the third in the Hall of Fame really means a lot to me."

