Alex Pereira threatens to leave UFC and MMA, baffled fans react: "'Poatan' please don't leave us"

Out of nowhere, UFC mega star Alex Pereira has threatened to leave the promotion. You heard that right, the fabled 'Poatan' has threatened to cut ties with Dana White and Co., and fans are equally confused and terrified.

Ad

Earlier today, the former middle and light heavyweight champion put out a chilling warning on X, stating that he is displeased with the UFC and is considering drastic measures.

The Brazilian's outburst comes as a surprise, seeing as he has personally saved many of the promotion's pay-per-view events in the recent past and is one of its biggest draws.

In his latest social media post, Pereira wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that. I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC, but with what I’ve just heard, I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me, this may be the start."

Ad

Trending

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Worried fans quickly swarmed 'Poatan's' comments section, pleading their superstar not to take extreme measures.

@Envyy wrote:

"'Poatan' please don't leave us."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A confused @Leeroyprop chimed in:

"What happened?"

A special fan @Asensii20 opined:

"PR stunt."

Check a few more reactions below:

Images courtesy: @AlexPereiraUFC on X

What has the UFC done to make Pereira go berserk? Did they deny the Magomed Ankalev rematch? Or is it an issue with his compensation? Unfortunately, 'Poatan's' X rant has left us with more questions than answers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.