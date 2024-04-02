"Alex Pereira vs. The Lust" - Fans react to UFC light heavyweight champ's intense face-off with Playboy model Francia James

Alex Pereira is set to return to the octagon later this month as he defends his light heavyweight title for the first time against Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300.

'Poatan' recently faced off with Playboy model Francia James. James shared the footage on Instagram, captioning the post:

"Who won this face off @alexpoatanpereira or @francety 🗿 Who you got in #ufc300 #ufc"

Check out the footage of Alex Pereira and Francia James' face off below:

Fans shared their reaction to the post in her comments. @siberian_alien22 labeled the face-off as:

"Alex Pereira vs The Lust"

@richard_s19_ pointed out that Pereira's facial expressions hardly ever change:

"Happy: 🗿 sad: 🗿 surprised: 🗿 angry: 🗿 Shy: 🗿"

@elder_andradde gave James a 10-9 round:

"Lost in the lead 10-9 to the lady"

@maxroneyfarias stated:

"Soldier was BEATEN, but he didn't look away and stood firm 💪😎"

@silversands33 labeled both as winners:

"The ending was the best too ☺️💫 both win"

@seriousc33z falsely questioned:

"Alex u remember u have wife ?"

@juliosousa007 suggested that Pereira suffered multiple losses:

"Only there poatan got knocked out about 10 x's"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Alex Pereira recently expressed interest in training with Israel Adesanya

While Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have one of the biggest rivalries in combat sports, the two stars are now in separate divisions.

'Poatan' recently expressed his interest in training with 'The Last Stylebender'. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, via coach and translator Plinio Cruz, the light heavyweight champion said:

"He feels that [the rivalry is] over, but anything can happen. If he shows interest or the organization, he'll do the fights, but at this point the way that it was shown, he thinks it's over.

"Even to the point that he thinks that they could both even train together if it comes down to that because he feels that if that ever happens, Israel is a very experienced guy, Alex is a very experienced guy, similar styles of high level striking, different aspects of the game that one could add to the other. If it comes down to that fight we'll be good, but that is not something he is holding onto no more."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on training with Israel Adesanya below:

Pereira added that he would '100 percent' be open to training with his long-time rival in the near future. 'Poatan' noted that he is only open to the idea if the two do not share the octagon again, which he does not believe will happen. The light heavyweight champion also cited his rivalry with Yousri Belgaroui in Glory Kickboxing, which has since transpired into a friendship.

