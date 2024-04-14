Alex Pereira wants one-month rebound for Brazil fight at heavyweight, fellow LHW-er has different plans

Alex Pereira has addressed his future following his victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

On April 13, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosted the historic UFC 300 event, which further cemented the organization's expanding presence in the mixed martial arts scene. The event included 13 fights across seven weight classes, featuring 11 current and former champions.

The main attraction of the pay-per-view event was Pereira and Hill, with the former defending his light heavyweight belt for the first time.

Hill returned to action this weekend, hoping to recapture the title he had never lost. The former light heavyweight champion vacated the belt after sustaining an injury last summer and Pereira subsequently won the light heavyweight title last year with his knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka.

Notably, Hill defeated Pereira's instructor, Glover Teixeira, to win the title, and 'Poatan' sought to avenge his compatriot.

Despite pre-fight trash-talk, both men respected each other's skills and began with careful leg kicks. However, Hill was caught off guard by Pereira's short left hook just a few minutes in.

Pereira then delivered a few ground-based unanswered hits that forced the referee to stop the fight, saving Hill from sustaining a serious injury.

Following the fight, Pereira spoke to Joe Rogan and revealed his intentions, mentioning a run at the heavyweight division. He said:

''I talked a lot about fighting in Brazil if I won this fight. I won this fight, I'm not hurt, nothing happened. I know there needs to be a lot of promotion behind a fight but I want to have a fight at heavyweight.''

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

That didn't sit well with Magomed Ankalaev, who then took to X, expressing his desire to fight Pereira in Abu Dhabi:

''@AlexPereiraUFC vs me Abu Dhabi''

