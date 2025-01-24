Alex Pereira warns journalist of grave consequence over "evil" reports about sister Aline, which sparked fan backlash: "Going to get media fire" 

Alex Pereira criticized a journalist for allegedly misrepresenting his sister Aline Pereira’s story, claiming the interview was manipulated to spread negativity. Pereira accused the journalist of cutting off the recording to exclude key details about Aline’s efforts to balance her part-time Amazon delivery job and fight career.

Aline, claimed in the interview with MMA Fighting's journalist Guilherme Cruz, that she has been pursuing a career in combat sports while working part-time to support herself and her son. She has described her routine as exhausting but necessary, juggling deliveries and intense training sessions. Despite a modest record of 2-2 in kickboxing and 1-2 in MMA, Aline remains determined to follow in her brother’s footsteps.

Pereira expressed frustration over what he perceived as an attempt to stir controversy instead of inspiring others. He promised to share the full context of the interview in a future statement and shed light on the journalist’s actions in an Instagram post by MMA Fighting. He wrote:

"Bro you almost cut off the recording after my sister said she was working, if you had no evil you would have asked if I helped in any way, but you knew if you prolonged the conversation you know I wouldn't have a good material for you! But for people who are trying to win in life, it would be very important!"

Pereira added:

"I will do an interview talking about it, at the best time and I will talk about your attitude to the interviewees and especially to my sister. You don't deserve to have this kind of work with this evil in creating discord and transmitting it to the good people. I will reinforce in the video Dana white stop and I'm going to get more behind-the-scenes insights from his coworkers, you like media so you're going to get media."

Check out Alex Pereira's comment and the post below:

Renato Moicano warns Magomed Ankalaev about his strategy against Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira will lock horns with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ankalaev has promised to stand and trade with Pereira but Renato Moicano warns that this could be a costly mistake. Moicano advises Ankalaev to leverage his wrestling skills, stressing that standing with Pereira, could hand the fight to the Brazilian.

Speaking about the fight on his YouTube channel, Moicano said:

"Because in the first three rounds [against Jan Blachowicz] he was on the striking department he was doing good. But against ‘Poatan’ in striking, I strongly advice him to shoot for the takedown in the early minutes of the fight. Try to get ‘Poatan’ tired. If he doesn't do that, it's going to be an easy night for 'Poatan'."

Check out Moicano's comments below:

