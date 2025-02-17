Alex Pereira will "knock out" Dricus du Plessis easily, predicts middleweight elite during eye-opening breakdown: "Easy money"

An elite middleweight competitor recently shared his prediction on what he believes would transpire in a potential bout between Alex Pereira and Dricus du Plessis. He noted that 'Poatan' would be a horrible matchup for 'Stillknocks' because of his fighting style and ability to take advantage of openings.

The reigning middleweight champion expressed interest in fighting 'Poatan' as he called him out following his unanimous decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312. He later clarified that he wants to add a couple more title defenses at 185 pounds against the likes of Khamzat Chimaev first but would welcome the opportunity to challenge Pereira at 205 pounds.

During his latest appearance on Submission Radio, middleweight contender Caio Borralho weighed in on a potential Pereira vs. du Plessis fight. Borralho believes 'Poatan' would defeat 'Stillknocks' with ease and highlighted the openings the latter exposes in his bouts:

"You cannot make mistakes [against Pereira]. You cannot have an opening in anything that you do. And I think Dricus is a guy that people don't take advantage of his mistakes and I think he makes a lot of mistakes inside a fight. So if he fights against Alex, Alex knows that he is gonna miss, he's gonna make a mistake some time and [he's] gonna knock him out easily. So I think that's why Alex wants this fight so bad because I think it's like, easy money for him." [8:14]

Check out the full interview featuring Caio Borralho's comments regarding a potential Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis bout below:

Caio Borralho highlights advantages Alex Pereira would have against Dricus du Plessis

In addition to sharing his prediction for a potential Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis bout, middleweight contender Caio Borralho highlighted the advantages 'Poatan' would have against 'Stillknocks'.

Since moving up to light heavyweight, 'Poatan' has earned knockout wins over Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

During the aforementioned appearance, Borralho mentioned that Pereira's power, ability to manage distance, and precise striking would be a difference maker:

"[Pereira's] size difference and his distance control, his power and all that when Dricus [du Plessis] makes a mistake."

