"He's very natural strong" - Alexander Gustafsson describes what it's like training with Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has been training alongside Alexander Gustafsson since 2017, which gives 'The Mauler' an insider's perspective on just how good Chimaev really is.

While Chimaev's technical skills in wrestling and boxing have been on full display in his past fights, Gustafsson credits the Chechen's raw strength as one of his best traits. In a new episode of Up Close With John Gooden, he said:

"He's very natural strong, you know, and he has very strong genes. He just comes from raw power. All his power just comes from nature, it's just natural."

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin I’ll never get tired of watching footage of Alexander Gustafsson and Khamzat Chimaev spar



I wonder when Gus is coming back 🧐 I’ll never get tired of watching footage of Alexander Gustafsson and Khamzat Chimaev sparI wonder when Gus is coming back 🧐 https://t.co/NEaJRhqgbe

Andreas Michael, the head coach of Allstars Training Center, believes it's Chimaev's work ethic that puts him above other fighters. He said:

"He just works so f**king hard. He doesn't leave anything to chance. What I say with Khamzat, he's willing to do whatever I tell him, and he doesn't stop training. The greatest fighters in the world, they're insane. The greatest athletes: insane. Obsessed with what they're doing. ... They push themselves to the limit and they have a fire inside that gets them to always give their best."

'Borz' has burned through his first four UFC fights, but there's been big questions as to how he'll handle the top fighters in his division. He now faces No. 2 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9.

Khamzat Chimaev will have Darren Till in his corner against Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have become quite the duo on social media, with endless Instagram and Twitter videos showing the two having adventures in Las Vegas and beyond together.

Their new friendship goes beyond just fun and training. Till recently confirmed that he'll be cornering Chimaev at UFC 273 for his fight against Gilbert Burns. On an episode of The MMA Hour, he said:

"I've just signed the legal documents. I just signed the legal documents today to be in his corner for Jacksonville."

