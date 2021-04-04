Alexander Volkanovski appears to have recovered from COVID-19; reflects on the severity of the fatal virus

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could soon be back in action after he announced on social media that he's in a good physical state after contracting COVID-19 last month.

Covid ain’t no joke peeps...all G now but that shit f#cked me up!! — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 4, 2021

"Covid ain’t no joke peeps...all G now but that s--t f#cked me up!!"

Volkanovski was scheduled to defend his crown against Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 260 last month. However, the Australian was forced to pull out of the title fight after testing positive for the lethal disease.

The featherweight champion also revealed in a Tweet that he had become infected with COVID-19, despite testing negative before leaving Australia and before entering the UFC bubble. Unfortunately, his COVID-19 test came back positive just a week before UFC 260.

"So devastated to share that I've tested positive for Covid-19 and my fight is off and will be rescheduled. I tested negative leaving Australia, negative before entering the UFC bubble but my latest test was positive. We worked so hard getting ready for this fight and I'm absolutely gutted this has happened. We followed every policy and process to remain covid free but It wasn't meant to be this time," Alexander Volkanovski wrote.

The Australian also expressed his gratitude to the people who have helped him and promised his fans that he'll recover from the setback.

"Thanks to everyone here in the States for your support since arriving and to everyone back home and around the world for your positive messages. To my fans I'm certain that I'll be bouncing back stronger than ever before."

What's next for Alexander Volkanovski?

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

After their featherweight championship bout was nixed at UFC 260, titleholder Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Brian Ortega are set to face off as opposing coaches for the return of reality show The Ultimate Fighter.

The two agreed to sign up for the 29th edition of the show, according to a report from ESPN. A new date for Alexander Volkanovski's title defense is yet to be decided. In the meantime, Volkanovski and Ortega will have to focus on besting each other by leading their own TUF squads to victory.