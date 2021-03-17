'I can get the finish' - Alexander Volkanovski hopes to pick up a stoppage win against Max Holloway in potential trilogy fight

Alexander Volkanovski wants to silence the naysayers who undermined his victory over Max Holloway in their second outing. If the two combatants were to ever lock horns again, Volkanovski would try to finish Holloway and not leave it to the judges' decision.

When Alexander Volkanovski was granted a unanimous decision victory at UFC 251, many MMA pundits argued that Max Holloway deserved to be re-crowned as the champion instead. 'The Great' wants to put an exclamation on his rivalry with the Hawaiian with a spectacular finish if a trilogy fight ever happens.

In an interview with Submission Radio on YouTube, Alexander Volkanovski talked about his plans to 'finish' Max Holloway:

"A finish over anybody is going to be good... [Max Holloway ] doesn't get finished. He has obviously been good. But can he be finished? Of course, he can. That would be a goal of mine if we would ever do it... but at the same time when you got two guys playing chess, you gotta do what you gotta do. At the same time, everyone is looking for that finish."

Max Holloway asks for fan calm in class response to UFC 251 defeat: 'Life isn't fair. It's more unfair for many people than it ever will be for me' | https://t.co/rGngOVvzEC pic.twitter.com/t93a7eEu2G — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) July 13, 2020

Alexander Volkanovski will be facing Brian Ortega next

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega are set to feature in the co-main event at UFC 260. This will be Volkanovski's first fight since the Max Holloway rematch at UFC 251. Brian Ortega is coming off a victory over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Island 6.

Following UFC 260, Alexander Volkanovski is confident about his cardio being better than Ortega's.

"Coming back to Ortega, another guy known for his chin, but I see more weakness in the gas tank. He has still got a good gas tank but I believe mine is just superior."

Not giving away too much, the City Kickboxing protege hinted that he would fight Ortega at his own pace and test the latter's gas tank.

We are pretty certain of what he will do. I won't give much away. When it comes to the pace, it's different when I'm in front of you man."

Brian Ortega is considered to be one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the featherweight division. Alexander Volkanovski wants to beat the California native at his own game. The champion won't retreat from taking the battle to the ground on March 27th.

