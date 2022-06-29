Alexander Volkanovski explains what helps Max Holloway's striking offense but warns that it's not "safest" style of fighting

Alexander Volkanovski has given fans some insight into what makes Max Holloway's striking so dangerous. Volkanovski, who has gone 10 rounds with the Hawaiian native previously, also warned that while it may be effective, it's also risky.

The pair first faced each other in 2019 when Volkanovski shocked most of the MMA world after he defeated 'Blessed' via unanimous decision. Originally written as a one-off, the two fighters fought for a second time in 2021. This time around 'The Great' managed to eke out a controversial split-decision.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, the reigning UFC featherweight champion was asked to give a breakdown of the upcoming trilogy fight at UFC 276 and provide fans with some details about Max Holloway's game that may go unnoticed.

According to Volkanovski:

"He's not just throwing volume. He will eat some, that is his main focus, that volume, to break people down like that. That's why he can be hittable, but at the same time he still sets up traps... The fact he's not too scared about absorbing shots, it means his offense can be on another level, but at the same time it's not really the safesty way to apporach fights."

The Australian's dominance in the octagon may have gone unnoticed by some. Volkanovski (24-1) is yet to lose in the UFC since making his debut in 2016. 'The Great' has successfully defended the title three times and will look to defend it for the forth time this weekend. The record for most title defenses at 145lb's is currently held by former champion Jose Aldo (7).

For Max Holloway, it looks as though UFC 276 could be his last outing at featherweight. Should 'Blessed' be unsuccessful in recapturing the 145lb gold, he is likely to make the move up to lightweight, after recently expressing an interest in fighting Conor McGregor or Charles Oliveira.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's full interview with Kevin Iole below:

Max Holloway interested in fighting Charles Oliveira or Conor McGregor at lightweight

Although he is no longer the featherweight champion, Holloway has continued to be one of the brightest sparks in the UFC. A household name and fan favorite, 'Blessed' is far from done inside the octagon.

Ahead of his UFC 276 trilogy fight, Holloway spoke to Ariel Helwani in an appearance on The MMA hour and discussed his future. While the 30-year-old is confident he'll recapture the gold, Holloway revealed that despite the result, it could be his last walk to the octagon as a featherweight.

Holloway has fought both Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira. 'Blessed' lost to 'Notorious' on the judges' scorecards but defeated the Brazilian via TKO. During the same interaction, Holloway was asked about the chances of rematching either fighter:

"Everybody in the fight game is trying to get to that point where they can make enough and live their life and get out and get ahead... We'll see what happens. I think the Oliveira one is probably way more funner and way more possible actually to be honest. But funner wise I would actually say is the Conor fight. The Conor fight would be super fun."

Watch Max Holloway's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

