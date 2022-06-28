Max Holloway looks forward to "super fun" Conor McGregor rematch, but believes Charles Oliveira rematch is more realistic

Max Holloway was recently asked to weigh in on the possibility of a potential rematch against either Conor McGregor or Charles Oliveira. While 'Blessed' believes the McGregor rematch could be "super fun" spectacle, he believes a rematch against Oliviera is much more likely to materialize.

Holloway noted that 'The Notorious' is yet to pin down a timeline for his return, however, the Hawaiian doesn't blame McGregor as he believes that every fighter's ultimate goal is to be successful enough to stop fighting. 'Blessed' recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I might have to lean to Charles, he's actually fighting, you know?! Conor, he didn't really like come out and say, like, 'I'm coming back.' I know he said, 'I'm coming back.' But then there's no mark he put down. But at the end of the day I don't blame him. I mean why would he come back?"

The former featherweight champion added:

"Everybody in the fight game is trying to get to that point where they can make enough and live their life and get out and get ahead, so... We'll see what happens. I think the Oliveira one is probably way more funner and way more possible actually to be honest. But funner wise I would actually say is the Conor fight. The Conor fight would be super fun."

Watch Max Holloway's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Max Holloway dropped a unanimous decision against Conor McGregor back in 2013 before bouncing back with a 13-fight win streak that comprised a TKO victory over Charles Oliveira. It is important to note that 'Do Bronx' injured his neck early on in the fight and there wasn't a decisive finish.

Holloway is currently gearing up for his trilogy bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276, which will be underway this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Holloway suggests a poll to decide on potential rematch against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight skid and is 1-3 in his last four outings. Despite having been out of active competition for nearly a year, the Irishman has no dearth of high-caliber opponents calling him out.

Joining UFC superstars Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and Jorge Masvidal, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has also called for a fight against 'The Notorious'.

According to 'Blessed', both he and McGregor were "two babies" going into their first bout in 2013. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the Hawaiian suggested a UFC fan-poll to decide on the best possible choice of opponent for McGregor.

“I mean, that question – Do you think I’m the best option for him? I ask you. Let’s go have a poll. Go put a poll on ESPN+ or something. Go ask them. Because, you know, give them what the fans want. The people keep talking about it. That [first] fight was, like I said, that fight was ‘Baby Max,’ ‘Baby Conor.’ We was just two babies in the UFC doing our thing.”

Watch Max Holloway's interview with ESPN MMA below:

