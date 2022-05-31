Conor McGregor breaks his leg and guys find their balls - Chael Sonnen slams fighters for calling out the Irishman when he's unlicensed

Chael Sonnen recently went off on UFC fighters for calling out Conor McGregor only after the Irishman broke his leg and was left unlicensed. According to Sonnen, McGregor was being ducked by elite fighters back in his featherweight days.

'The American Gangster' noted that a bunch of fighters have started calling out 'Notorious' during his ongoing hiatus from the octagon. Sonnen, however, gave credit to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson for seeking the McGregor fight even during the Irishman's prime. The 45-year-old recently said on YouTube:

"Where was your courage when he was liscensed? Where was your courage when he was healthy? Where was your courage when he was for sure within your weight class? Where was it then? If your name's Nate Diaz, I'm not talking to you. If your name's Tony Ferguson, I'm not talking to you. If your name's Khabib Nurmagomedov, I'm not talking to you. There was a couple of you that did your part ... But now all of a sudden I got twelve guys I could point to. They've gone to Twitter and found their balls. Where were they before his leg was snapped?"

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Callouts Conor McGregor recently received

Conor McGregor has been out of action for nearly a year, rehabbing from a broken leg he suffered at UFC 264 last year. While the Irish superstar is back to sparring, he is yet to specify any potential timeline for his return.

Despite having dropped his last three at lightweight, 'Notorious' was recently called out by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. While he has expressed interest in those bouts, he is unsure of cutting down to 155lbs. Additionally, McGregor is eyeing a move to 170 to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

McGregor's options have seemingly increased with him potentially returning at welterweight. Most recently, the Irishman was called out by fellow UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred', however, will likely need some time to return to the octagon with an ongoing lawsuit due to an alleged attack on Colby Covington.

