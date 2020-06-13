Alexander Volkanovski feels disrespected by commentary surrounding win over Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway to win the featherweight title but given the dominant reign that Holloway had, most still aren't convinced about the idea of Alexander Volkanovski as the division's best fighter, That is what has annoyed the current featherweight champion entering his rematch at UFC 251.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Alexander Volakanovksi went into detail as to how he felt about still having to prove himself as the best fighter in the division despite having secured a pretty convincing win over Holloway. This time around in the rematch, Alexander Volaknovski just doesn't want to beat Holloway he wants to defeat him and prove it once and for all that he is the best fighter at the weight class.

"This is a rematch and I've got something to prove right now, this is bigger than just a win. I don't want to go out there and just beat him, I've already done that. I dominated him for five rounds last time, but they give him a rematch anyway."

Alexander Volkanovski added that he was also a bit annoyed by the biased commentary around the fight. Alexander Volkanovski felt that he won every round of the fight but was still not being given the respect he deserved. He added that this emotion by people had resulted in him believing he had something to prove this time.

"People quickly forget how I did it, there were biased opinions and commentary, everything. So I'm a little bit annoyed, I feel disrespected. I've got something to prove this time, I'll put him away inside the five [rounds] this time. I guarantee you that. I'm sending a message."

Not the first time Alexander Volkanovski saying he is feeling disrespected

This isn't the first time Alexander Volkanovski is expressing disappointment over not being considered as good as he was. He a few months ago had expressed similar thoughts on being overlooked. Alexander Volkanovski had given Holloway his due credit and even accepted that he had done enough to warrant a rematch but that didn't stop him from lashing out at critics.

“I’m a pretty humble and respectful guy and I know he’s (Max Holloway) done great things in the division. Even though I think I won pretty convincingly, all five rounds. A lot of people are going to have that argument with me as well. But, at the same time, I did say I would give him the rematch because he’s a great champion and I think does deserve it. There is no one else. I don’t think there is anyone else. The guys in the division had a chance to try and fight and put themselves in a number one position"

Alexander Volkanovski will lock horns against Max Holloway at UFC 251, set to take place at the famed fight island.