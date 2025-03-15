Alexander Volkanovski finds himself below Dricus du Plessis and Jon Jones as Tom Aspinall rates UFC fighters out of 10 

Alexander Volkanovski has proved himself to be one of the greatest MMA fighters to ever compete in the featherweight division, as well as one of the best fighters of all time.

Ad

'The Great', as his moniker so aptly reads, went 12-0 in his first 12 UFC fights, which included four featherweight title defenses. But since then, he has gone 1-3 in his next four fights in the octagon, most recently losing his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently shared his ratings for numerous UFC fighters. The Mancunian rated each fighter out of 10, with Volkanovski finding himself ranked just below Dricus du Plessis and Jon Jones.

Ad

Trending

Aspinall labeled the Australian as a 9/10 fighter, with Du Plessis and 'Bones' both receiving ratings of 9.5/10. Other fighters included Jiri Prochazka, who received an 8.5/10 rating, Michael Chandler, who received a 7/10 rating, and Alex Pereira, who received the same rating as Volkanovski, 9/10.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Tom Aspinall rate Alexander Volkanovski and other UFC fighters below:

Ad

It did not come as a surprise that Aspinall rated Jones as highly as he did. 'Bones' currently holds the 'undisputed' UFC heavyweight title, with Aspinall the interim champion.

The Mancunian is desperately trying to secure a fight against Jones, who Aspinall believes is the greatest fighter of all-time, with the Mancunian certain that he could topple the man many believe is the greatest MMA fighter of all-time.

Alexander Volkanovski gets real on the doubts in his mind after two-fight losing streak

Alexander Volkanovski suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, at UFC 294 and UFC 298, respectively.

Ad

Both defeats also came via knockout, a result that 'The Great' had never suffered in the UFC. He is now gearing up to return against Diego Lopes at UFC 314, with the pair set to clash for the vacant featherweight title.

Ahead of his return, the former champion opened up about the doubts he has faced after losing consecutive fights while talking to ESPN. Volkanovski said this:

"You are going to ask yourself like, ‘All right, this is unfamiliar territory, an unfamiliar feeling. Have you lost it? What’s going on? You must not want it anymore'. I was like, ‘No, not really'. I remember that I have accepted that I’m having the break, but have you accepted that you’re done? I said, ‘No, I haven’t. I’ll be back. I’ll flip the switch.' But will you flip the switch?"

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (4:35):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.