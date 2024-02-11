Alexander Volkanovski gives official prediction for Ilia Topuria fight - "He's gonna eat some of his words"

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed his official prediction for his upcoming fight against emerging contender Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski will defend his championship for the sixth time against Topuria at UFC 298. The two will headline the pay-per-view event on February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in California, United States.

Volkanovski has completed his final training session before traveling to the United States for UFC 298. The Australian also discussed Topuria on his YouTube channel. When asked about an official prediction for the fight, he said:

''Prediction is, I teach him a good lesson. He's going to be embarrassed, he's gonna eat some of his words.''

Volkanovski added:

''He's young, he is confident, and I'll humble him. He's bounce back and start after I give him a good a** beating.''

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (4.43):

The featherweight champion is 26-3 in MMA and undefeated at 145 pounds in the organization, with both of his UFC losses coming at lightweight against the reigning champion, Islam Makhachev. The 35-year-old has victories over featherweight legends Max Holloway and Jose Aldo, among others.

In his illustrious professional mixed martial arts career, Topuria (14-0) has won all six of his bouts in the octagon by finishes. He has victories over Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett, among others. 'El Matador' is regarded as one of the division's best knockout performers.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria will headline UFC 298, which takes place in two weeks.

'El Matador' appears confident ahead of their fight, believing that it will be the easiest fight of his career thus far. The rising contender has burned his way through the division with a 6-0 record in the promotion.

However, in his incredible tenure as champion, 'The Great' has defeated legend after legend at 145 pounds and has yet to taste defeat. Like his opponent, the featherweight king is confident before their fight.

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping's YouTube channel, the Australian shared his prediction for the UFC 298 main event. He said:

"I believe I can get the finish on this guy. He's gonna bring it. He's gonna come forward and he's gonna want to put hands on me. Obviously that leaves openings... I feel like I can see the finish on the feet, I can see the finish in the grappling. I'm feeling stronger than ever."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (37:15):