Alexander Volkanovski gives his prediction for Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is excited for the Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2 fight at UFC 266, and the Australian MMA star has now given his prediction for the highly anticipated welterweight clash.

Diaz will return to the UFC this month after more than six years. He'll take on former rival Lawler at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The duo faced off for the first time at UFC 47 in April 2004, when Diaz knocked out Lawler.

Seventeen years later, the rematch between the two UFC legends has drawn the attention of a large number of MMA fans around the world.

In a recent episode of the MMA Pros Pick show on journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, Alexander Volkanovski donned the predictor's hat.

"The fact is that Lawler has at least been competitive, luckily he's been competing not too long ago. For Nick Diaz, it's been so long. I know he's always working on his cardio and all that type of stuff. So I feel like he'll be able to last. But I just think Robbie might get the win. I'm looking forward to that. I can't wait because if Nick Diaz turns up and puts on a show, you know that's going to be a bigger WOW factor and people are going to be really shouting his name. He's going to be a star reborn again. I'm just glad that fight is also on my card. I'll be tuning in while I'm warming up backstage for sure," said Alexander Volkanovski.

Watch Volkanovski pick a winner between Diaz and Lawler below:

Robbie Lawler is a former UFC welterweight champion, while Nick Diaz has unsuccessfully challenged for the belt when Georges St-Pierre was the titleholder in the past.

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski will main event UFC 266 on September 25. He'll put his featherweight championship on the line against the No.2 contender in the division, Brian Ortega.

The bout was initially scheduled for UFC 260 in March. But Volkanovski had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before the event.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the night's co-main event will pit UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against No.3-ranked Lauren Murphy.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Prem Deshpande